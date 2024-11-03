Emergence of 17-year-old starlet could see Real Madrid abandon Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit

Real Madrid are intending to address their right-back situation next summer. The idea has been for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be signed, as he can arrive as a free agent if he does not sign a new deal with Liverpool before the end of the season. However, those plans are not entirely set in stone.

Alexander-Arnold would not arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the season, with little chance of Liverpool agreeing to sell him in January – at least for a price that Real Madrid would deem acceptable. It means that Lucas Vazquez will remain as first-choice for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign, and one of his backups will be Jesus Fortea.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Fortea, who is only 17, will stay with the first team for the foreseeable future. According to Marca, if he were to “explode” before the end of the season, it could see club officials question whether Alexander-Arnold is needed.

It will be interesting to see whether Carlo Ancelotti gives chances to Fortea this season. Even if he does so, and the teenager impresses, it would be a surprise if Real Madrid moved away from Alexander-Arnold – especially if he does not renew at Liverpool.