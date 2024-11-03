Atletico Madrid eased to a 2-0 La Liga home win over Las Palmas in a family affair in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos stretch their unbeaten home record this season in domestic action as Giuliano Simeone netted his first goal for the club.

Diego’s youngest son returned to Madrid this summer, after a spell on loan at Alaves in 2023/24, and the 21-year-old has been eased into the squad.

With his father expressing concerns over Atletico’s lack of goals in recent weeks, he turned to the baby of the Simeone clan, to great effect.

As expected, Simeone Sr faced post match questions over his decision to play his son, and the Argentinian coach rejected any suggestion of playing favourites.

“I see Giuliano as a player, since we decided he should stay, it’s the same as with any player, he can help us”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I only think about the team, not about anyone or anything, it’s no different with my son.

“He did what he had to, that’s why he’s at Atletico. Those who run play and those who run less, play less.”

Up next for the Simeone’s is a UEFA Champions League trip to France to face Paris Saint-Germain on November 6 after losses in their last two European games, against Benfica and Lille