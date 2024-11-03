Bayern Munich offer shock update on Alphonso Davies contract talks

Real Madrid stand ready to make a free transfer offer for Alphonso Davies in 2025.

The Canada international looks increasingly likely to move on from Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Prolonged talks between the Bundesliga giants and Davies’ representatives have not yielded a breakthrough in 2024, with the club reportedly ending talks in September.

The latest update on the situation indicates Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Davies, leaving Real Madrid unopposed, with Bayern Munich unhappy with his agent Nedal Huoseh.

Los Blancos will not make any firm move until at least January with a free transfer not an option until the summer.

However, despite the scenario looking straightforward, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has dropped a bombshell, by claiming a renewal is still on the table in Bavaria.

“There are options for him to renew”, he said after Bayern Munich’s 3-0 weekend win over Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena.

Davies’ salary demands has proved to be a stumbling block in the past but that could now change if talks restart.