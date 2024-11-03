Barcelona willing to use Vitor Roque in swap deal for 20-goal striker

Over the last few months, Barcelona have started looking into possible Robert Lewandowski successors. Although the Polish striker is in spectacular form, having already scored 17 goals across all competitions this season, he is now 36, so a long-term replacement will soon be required.

One player that has been linked to Barcelona in recent weeks is Viktor Gyokeres, whom himself has had an outstanding start to the 2024-25 campaign (20 goals in 16 appearances for Sporting CP). And according to A Bola (via Sport), a proposed deal is being lined up by the La Liga leaders.

As per the report, Sporting have set an asking price of €60-70m for Gyokores, although Barcelona would hope to significantly reduce this figure by including Vitor Roque as part of a player-plus-cash package.

Sporting tried to sign Roque during the summer, but the 19-year-old turned down the move as his intention was to remain in Spain. He’s projected to return to Barcelona next summer after his loan spell at Real Betis, and at that point, a move to Portugal could be on the cards again.