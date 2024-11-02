“We have a deficit” – Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta calls for January signing

After a shaky start, Sevilla have steadied the ship in recent weeks. Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s side have won three of their last five in La Liga, and they also progressed to the second round of the Copa del Rey during the week. While things are looking up, not everything is ideal.

Two weeks ago, Chidera Ejuke suffered a high-grade hamstring tear, and he is expected to be out for at least three months. Sevilla have now been left significantly short in the winger department because of this, and as a result, Garcia Pimienta has publicly asked for a new signing to be made in the winter, as per Marca.

“We have a deficit in the number of players after Ejuke’s injury and the loss of Ocampos, whom we did not count on. We need to strengthen the winger position because we don’t really have any. Specific players we have are Lukebakio and Stanis Idumbo. I think that position has to be strengthened because we don’t have players there.”

If Sevilla can have a successful winter transfer window, they could set themselves up for a European push this season. It remains to be seen whether they have the financial wiggle-room to strengthen significantly.