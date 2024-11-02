“We don’t put pressure on him” – Hansi Flick asks for patience with Barcelona stalwart

Barcelona’s squad is getting strong by the week. The likes of Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Gavi all returned from injury in October, and soon, it will be the same for Ronald Araujo, who has been out since suffering a high-grade hamstring tear whilst playing at the Copa America in July.

Araujo is expected to return later this month, although Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has told the media that he does not want expectations placed on when the Uruguayan defender will make his comeback, as per MD.

“We don’t put pressure on him to come back. He’s doing well, recovering well, but we don’t have to put pressure on him. It was a serious injury and we have to take care of him. He has been training with intensity.”

Frenkie de Jong is another that suffered a serious injury earlier this year, and he is expected to make his first Barcelona start in six months against Espanyol on Sunday. Flick gave his assessment of the Dutch midfielder’s displays in recent weeks.

“I like what I see from Frenkie, we saw it in Madrid. He gave us stability and ball control. He’s fantastic. He had a serious injury and we have recovered him and he helps us. He gives us options.”

Flick also provided an update on Ansu Fati, who is pushing for his second Barcelona start of the season.

“I can say that I am happy because he is 100% fit, but I don’t know yet if he will be a starter (against Espanyol).”