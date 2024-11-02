UEFA have confirmed the potential for legal action against individuals involved in false quotes attributed to president Aleksander Ceferin.

The update relates to the fall out following the Ballon d’Or after Vinicius Junior controversially missed out on the award.

Alongside the shock in the Spanish capital over the call from France Football, Los Blancos opted for a full boycott of the ceremony in Paris, despite widespread criticism of their actions.

As the debate rolls on, rumours on social media grew, with claims of Ceferin stating the decision was justified, as he joins the critics of Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid.

However, no firm source was connected to the quotes, which Ceferin has reportedly denied came from him or UEFA.

Europe’s governing body have now issued a statement on the matter as they look to clear the air and move on from controversy surrounding their 57-year-old chief.

“We categorically deny claims circulating about UEFA’s alleged comments on the Ballon d’Or. Neither UEFA nor its president made any statements on the result or the selection for the award”, it read.

“Such reports are totally unfounded and do not reflect reality.”