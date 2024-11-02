Robin Le Normand steps up Atletico Madrid return after bizarre injury

Robin Le Normand has taken a step closer to recovery from injury in Atletico Madrid training this week.

The Spain international has not featured since a clash of heads with Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni in the final seconds of Los Rojiblancos’ 1-1 derby draw last month.

Following the aftermath of the game, Le Normand was sent for urgent tests, which confirmed a brain injury and a subdural hematoma.

The club have understandably opted for extreme caution over the situation, due to the severity of the injury, and he was not called up for Spain duty in October.

Despite confidence over him being able to return to match action at the start of November, Diego Simeone has confirmed he remains unclear on comeback date, with tentative steps taken.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Le Normand has now taken a limited part in training, but the real test will come as he moves into contact sessions in the coming weeks.

No risk will be taken over his return with the potential of an absence stretching into 2025.