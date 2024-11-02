Raphinha opens up on Xavi frustration at Barcelona

Barcelona star Raphinha has aimed a thinly viewed dig at former boss Xavi Hernandez over his playing time last season.

The Brazil international is enjoying a superb start to his third season in Catalonia with Hansi Flick unlocking a new level to his game.

Six La Liga goals has already matched his total from the entirety of last season, with his seven his season high in Barcelona, as an underlining of his upturn.

Flick has given the 27-year-old more responsibility, including the captaincy on occasion, and his response has kept him in the team.

Raphinha started just 17 league games last season, with 11 appearances off the bench ,and he indicated his feeling of Xavi lacking faith in him across 90 minutes.

“It’s not a criticism of Xavi. But with him, I knew I was going to be subbed off in the 60th minute. I tried to do everything in those 60 minutes, but nothing worked”, as per an interview with El Pais.

“And other times, when things did work, I was taken off anyway.”

Raphinha will be looking to continue his fine form as Barcelona return to action with a league derby at home to Espanyol tomorrow as they aim to extend their six point title lead.