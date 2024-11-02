Mallorca star, Alaves manager blasts decision to host La Liga matches in wake of Storm Dana devastation

This weekend, there will only be eight matches played in La Liga. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia and Villarreal’s hosting of Rayo Vallecano had been postponed because of the devastating situation in the Valencian community as a result of Storm Dana.

The first of those eight matches was played on Friday night, as Alaves secured a 1-0 win over Mallorca. However, for some, there was a feeling that this match should not have been played as a show of solidarity with those suffering with the after-effects of this week’s devastation.

As per Marca, Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo has taken this view, and he made that clear to Movistar.

“What happened in Valencia is a tragedy. I think that in situations like this, the matchday should not have been played. There are many people who have family and friends there and we know that they are having a hard time.”

Alaves head coach Luis Garcia Plaza also shares the same opinion as Maffeo.

“There is no reason for this match to be played in my opinion. Please let us all throw ourselves into helping those affected. The politicians who help them, and then everyone gives them a hand. I see people turning out and I feel pride. I give all my love and that of the entire coaching staff, as well as the players and the club.”