Lionel Messi confirms he won’t follow in footsteps of Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona

There have been several Barcelona icons that have played for and managed the club over the years, including the likes of Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez. Recently, Andres Iniesta confirmed his desire to follow in their footsteps, although one person that does not intend to do so is Lionel Messi.

Messi spoke to Fabrizio Romano this week on a variety of topics, and one was about his plans for life after football as a player. The 37-year-old confirmed that he does not plan to get into management once he has retired.

“I’m not planning to become a manager when I will retire. This is not something I’m considering to do”.

It remains to be seen whether Messi will remain involved in football at all once he hangs up his boots. He could return to Barcelona in some capacity, although it does not appear that he will do so at head coach of the first team.