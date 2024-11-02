Saturday’s La Liga schedule featured just two games as Osasuna squeezed out a 1-0 home win over Real Valladolid and Girona won a cracker at home to Leganes.

The reduced fixtures comes following two postponements after the devastation caused by storm Dana in the Valencian region.

Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia was postponed alongside Villarreal’s clash with Rayo Vallecano as part of emergency measures.

Alaves ended a five game losing streak with a Friday night win over Mallorca and Osasuna and Girona were the big winners on Saturday.

Here’s how the actin unfolded…

Osasuna 1-0 Real Valladolid

Osasuna move up to fourth in the table overnight as they secured successive league wins with victory over Real Valladolid in Pamplona.

The clash was ultimately settled by Ante Budimir’s 19th minute penalty as the Croatian converted for his six the league goal of the campaign.

Ante Budimir, un delantero tan humano como inteligente. Siempre encuentra la manera de rematar. Esta semana se ha mudado y ha dejado una nota a sus vecinos avisándoles del cambio y agradeciéndoles estos años. El delantero del pueblo. pic.twitter.com/INw773o376 — Diego Campoy (@CampoyNFL) November 2, 2024

The hosts carved out chances to wrap the game up late on, but they were unable to find a second goal, and battled over the line to a key win.

After scoring for Osasuna, Ante Budimir sent a message of strength following the flash floods in Valencia 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I82ccdcRWR — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 2, 2024

Girona 4-3 Leganes

If Real Valladolid’s trip to Osasuna was short on goals and excitement, that was not the case in Catalonia, as Girona eventually saw off Leganes.

Despite a crippling injury list, Girona bounced back from successive league losses, to eek out three points on home soil.

Miguel Gutierrez got the ball rolling for Girona on 21 minutes before Renato Tapia smashed home a quickfire equaliser.

Gutierrez then teed up Arnau Martinez to put Girona back in front, but Leganes came back again, as Juan Cruz levelled the tie just before the break.

The contest appear ready to go either way in the second half, and Girona needed the steadying figure of Cristhian Stuani to score from the penalty spot, before a Leganes own goal put them two goals in front.

🔴⏳INEXORABLE E INTERMINABLE ⚽️🇺🇾GOOOOOL URUGUAYO de Cristhian Stuani para Girona. Fue la primera pelota que tocó entrando desde el banco 🔛🔥Con 38 años sigue rindiendo al máximo nivel pic.twitter.com/VUWARrqIx3 — Embajadores del Gol (@Embajadores_gol) November 2, 2024

Munir El Haddadi had the home nerves jangling with a late goal, but Girona clung on, ahead of their return to UEFA Champions League action in midweek.

