La Liga give reasoning behind decision not to postpone MD12 fixture schedule

On Thursday, La Liga confirmed that this weekend’s matches in the Valencia region would not be played because of the devastation caused by Storm Dana. Five fixtures in total were postponed, with two (Valencia-Real Madrid and Villarreal-Rayo Vallecano) being from the top division.

It means that there will only be eight matches played this weekend, although for some, their belief is that there should be none at all. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is one that agrees with this, and on Saturday, La Liga gave their explanations as to why the entire MD12 fixture card has not been moved to a later date.

As per MD, it is not to do with the limited alternative dates in the calendar, but rather to do with La Liga not wanting to deviate from other large companies in Spain whose business has not stopped amid Storm Dana.

This reasoning is bound to not sit right with many, although there is little that can be done now that La Liga have issued their stance.