“It doesn’t make any sense” – Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone joins growing discontent against La Liga

In the last 24 hours, a number of notable figures across Spanish football have criticised La Liga’s decision to go ahead with the MD12 fixture schedule, in the wake of the devastating Storm Dana that struck the Valencia community earlier this week. Valencia-Real Madrid and Villarreal-Rayo Vallecano were both postponed, although the other eight matches are on.

🚨🔴⚪️ JUST IN – Diego Simeone tested this XI in training today: Oblak GIULIANO – MOLINA – Giménez – LENGLET – Galán BARRIOS – Koke – LINO Griezmann – Álvarez@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/G0uGAW8FC0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 2, 2024

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick also gave his opinion that football should not be on this weekend, and this sentiment has been echoed by Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone, who expressed his views during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against Las Palmas, as per Diario AS.

“It doesn’t make any sense. What is happening is something very hard. It’s great to see the people who went out to the streets to help, who with a shovel and their equipment try to collaborate and that speaks very well of the country, of the people and we want to help wherever we can. There are people having a very bad time, it is very sad and they tell us to continue and here we are, continuing.”

There’s certainly been a lot of angst aimed at La Liga over this matter, but for now, nothing has changed. It means that Simeone is still looking to snap Atletico Madrid’s poor recent form on Sunday.