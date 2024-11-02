Hansi Flick delivers verdict on La Liga decision not to suspended matches amid Storm Dana devastation

This week, Spain – and the Valencia community in particular – has been devastated by Storm Dana. Over 90 people have denied as a result of the damage caused by the adverse weather, and it also led to two La Liga matches (Valencia-Real Madrid and Villarreal-Rayo Vallecano) being postponed.

However, there is a feeling that the entire MD12 fixture schedule should have been played at a later date, with many feeling that now is not the time to focus on football. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick gave his thoughts on the subject when speaking ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Espanyol, as per MD.

“I’m not sure (if the match should be postponed). We have Ferran who is from there. It is not easy to make a decision about what to do. Something similar happened three years ago in Germany. We support them, but it’s a matter that is decided by La Liga.

“If I could make the decision, maybe I would suspend the match because it is a tragedy for Valencia and for Spain.”

On the match itself, Flick made it known that his Barcelona side are fully focused on securing three points.

“I know what this derby means. It will be a difficult match after a great week. It will be important to play 100% and with intensity. We always prepare well. It’s good to celebrate (our recent form) but we have to concentrate. In the session we concentrated a lot, the road is long. We are doing well and we have to be focused.”