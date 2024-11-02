Marcelo
Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star has contract cancelled after sensational coach row

Former Real Madrid star Marcelo has seen his contract torn up at Fluminense after a wild row his coach.

Marcelo opted to return to his boyhood club in 2023, after a brief spell in Greece, following six La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League crowns in Madrid.

However, the majority of his time back in Brazil has been dogged by controversy, amid rumours of the veteran defender being widely disliked by the Fluminense squad.

The situation came to a head in 2-2 draw with league rivals Gremio this weekend after a bizarre touchline row with head coach Mano Menezes.

As Menezes was issuing some final instructions, before substituting Marcelo into the action, the 36-year-old reacted angrily to being touched.

Menezes cancelled the substitution and banished Marcelo back to the bench in a furious exchange which has now resulted in the club cancelling his contract.

Marcelo has been released as a free agent, but he is unlikely to return to Europe, with the Saudi Pro League a possible option for him.

Fluminense Marcelo Real Madrid

