Chelsea and Aston Villa have scouted promising 21-year-old Nigerian attacker

One of the revelations of the early stages of the 2024-25 La Liga season was Chrisantus Uche. The 21-year-old was signed from the third tier of Spanish football by Getafe, and since then, he has become an undisputed starter for head coach Jose Bordalas.

Uche, who arrived at Getafe as a midfielder but has often been used in attack by Bordalas, has started to gain suitors in recent weeks, and according to Diario AS, Premier League clubs are leading the charge. At last weekend’s draw against Valencia, there were scouts present from Chelsea, Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth at the Coliseum.

It’s unlikely that Uche’s asking price would be any trouble for either of the three clubs mentioned, although Getafe would need to factor in that they would only receive 80% of the fee – 20% would go to Ceuta, whom the Nigerian youngster joined from during the summer. It remains to be seen if he is targeted further in 2025.