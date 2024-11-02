Bayer Leverkusen chief doubles down over Xabi Alonso exit rumours

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso remains on the radars of Real Madrid and Manchester City for 2025.

The former Spanish international saw his stock rise at the back end of last season as he guided Leverkusen to a first-ever Bundesliga title.

Following that success, an extension was agreed with the German giants, as Alonso opted against a return to Liverpool.

However, rumours over him being offered another top European job have resurfaced, with interest from Manchester and Madrid.

Pep Guardiola is out of contract at the end of the campaign with rumours of Carlo Ancelotti being under pressure in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti and Alonso are both under contract until June 2026 and Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes has claimed the latter is fully committed to his project in at the BayArena.

“Xabi Alonso’s chances of staying until 2026 are 100% certain. He has a contract and shows no signs of going in another direction”, as per quotes from RTL, via Diario AS.

Alonso has endured a mixed start to his Bundesliga title defence as they trail league leaders Bayern Munich by seven points after nine games played.