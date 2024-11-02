Barcelona star sidelined until after November international break

Barcelona star Eric Garcia has been ruled out for another three weeks of action through injury.

The defender has been confirmed as not fit for tomorrow’s Catalan derby clash with Espanyol and the prognosis is negative for the rest of the month.

Despite initial confidence of Garcia being fit to feature in Barcelona’s three games before the international break, he will not be risked, in a key setback for the Catalans.

As per reports from Marca, the 23-year-old has not recovered at the pace Barcelona were expecting from a muscle issue, and he will now work on his rehabilitation.

Following the home tie with Espanyol, Barcelona head to Red Star Belgrade in UEFA Champions League action on November 6, followed by a league trip to Real Sociedad four days later.

The provisional return for Garcia will be Barcelona’s first game back after the international window away at Celta Vigo on November 23 in Galicia.