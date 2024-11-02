Barcelona keeping tabs on 10 G/A attacker that can be signed for €20m

In recent years, Barcelona have parted ways with many players, but there are some that they did have a portion of control over. Francisco Trincao is one that falls into this category, as left to join Sporting CP in the summer of 2023.

As part of that deal, Barcelona retained a 50% sell-on clause, and as well as having the option to re-sign the 24-year-old winger for a fee of €20m. According to Sport, club officials are keeping an eye on Trincao’s progress in Portugal – so far this season, he has registered three goals and seven assists in the league.

Barcelona are of the belief that Trincao will continue to get better and better, and the fact that Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim is joining Manchester United could be very good news in regards to a possible transfer. If he is not brought back to Catalonia, that 50% sell-on clause could end up being very valuable, especially when considering the club’s ongoing financial problems.