Ballon d’Or winner tipped as surprise contender for Deportivo La Coruna manager’s job

Earlier this week, Deportivo La Coruna parted ways with head coach Imanol Idiakez, following a poor start to their first season in the Segunda for several years. The hunt for a replacement is on, and it could be that a previous Ballon d’Or winner soon takes the reins.

As reported by Relevo (via MD), Fabio Cannavaro has been offered the chance to become Deportivo’s new manager, with a deal until 2026 having been offered to the former Juventus and Real Madrid defender.

Cannavaro has accumulated significant experience as a manager since retiring as a player in 2011. Most recently, he was in charge at Italian sides Benevento and Udinese, and now a move to Spain could be on the horizon.

It’s noted that Cannavaro would be interested in taking on the position, with Deportivo’s status as a historic Spanish club being a temptation for the 51-year-old. It remains to be seen whether he is appointed in the coming days.