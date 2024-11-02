Atletico Madrid breathe sigh of relief as key player’s injury scare is not serious

Atletico Madrid have had a tough few weeks, and a pick-me-up will be required against Las Palmas on Sunday. Their chances of returning to winning in La Liga aren’t as high as they’d like them to be, especially as the Gran Canaria-based side have won their last two league matches (three in all competitions).

Diego Simeone will be demanding more of his side, and fortunately, he will have significant reinforcements at the Metropolitano. As per Diario AS, Clement Lenglet and Pablo Barrios are both available after minor injury problems, and both are expected to start against Las Palmas.

🚨🔴⚪️ JUST IN – Diego Simeone tested this XI in training today: Oblak GIULIANO – MOLINA – Giménez – LENGLET – Galán BARRIOS – Koke – LINO Griezmann – Álvarez@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/G0uGAW8FC0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 2, 2024

The same can also be said for Jose Maria Gimenez, who suffered a scare during Friday’s session. He was back in training on Saturday, and barring any setbacks, he will also be in the starting line-up.

It’s clear that Sunday’s fixture is must-win for Atletico Madrid. Having Lenglet, Gimenez and Barrios is very good news, and their chances of victory will increase if all three are able to start.