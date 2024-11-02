AC Milan boss offers update on Rafael Leao to Barcelona rumours

Barcelona are reportedly ready to launch a transfer push for AC Milan star Rafael Leao in 2025.

Links to the Portugal international have rocketed in recent weeks following speculation of Barcelona looking at Plan B options to Nico Williams.

Earlier this week, it was reported Leao would consider leaving AC Milan as his relationship with head coach Paulo Fonseca has broken down significantly in recent weeks.

This update gives Barcelona a small window of opportunity, and it appears it can now be opened further, if the Catalans have the financial power to make an offer.

Fonseca was directly asked about the situation, as Leao was not included in his squad for tonight’s clash with Monza, fuelling rumours of a bust up between the pair.

However, despite the growing focus, Fonseca deflected the question but did not fully deny rumours of an issue between them.

“There is no conflict, it’s my choice. I don’t want to go into details, it’s a private matter”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Leao is under contract at the San Siro until 2028, and his transfer value is higher than Williams’ €58m release clause in Bilbao.