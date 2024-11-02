AC Milan open to selling Barcelona target Rafael Leao

Barcelona president Rafael Leao has a list of dream targets that he wants to sign for the Catalan giants, and in recent weeks, it is believed that Rafael Leao has been added to that for the left-wing position.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Leao himself would consider leaving AC Milan as his relationship with head coach Paulo Fonseca has broken down significantly in recent weeks. This gives Barcelona a small window of opportunity, and it now appears that it can now be opened further.

As per Relevo, Milan do not consider Leao to be non-transferable, meaning that they would be willing to sell if an acceptable offer were to arrive – be that from Barcelona or anyone else keen on the Portuguese superstar.

It’s likely that Barcelona will look into signing a left winger in 2025, despite the strong form of Raphinha this season. Leao would be an excellent addition, although the club would surely need to raise a large amount of funds in order to be able to afford his asking price.