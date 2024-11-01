The promise that Xavi Hernandez made to Lamine Yamal to stop him joining Paris Saint-Germain

Few players are better to watch in the world currently than Lamine Yamal, as he explores his footballing ability and adds new tricks and skills to his game this season, now a regular starter for Barcelona. For that, Barcelona fans have Xavi Hernandez to thank.

According to MD, it was his intervention that made a major difference when Lamine Yamal was being courted by Paris Saint-Germain. President Joan Laporta has said publicly that he turned down an offer of €250m earlier this year, but the 17-year-old was never close to going to the Parc des Princes this summer.

However the previous year, before Lamine Yamal had turned 16 and signed his first professional deal, PSG did turn his head with a major offer. Xavi spoke with Lamine Yamal and explained that if what motivated him was to stay at Barcelona, then he would ensure that he made his debut in the first team. In exchange, he would have to sign his first professional deal with the club, which he did two summers ago.

Agent Ivan de la Pena also did his part to ensure that Lamine Yamal stayed at the club, and it is noted, in quotation marks, that it was only after this that his current representative Jorge Mendes ‘convinced’ the teenager’s parents to sign with him.

Mendes has a strong relationship with Barcelona and Laporta, but that is also the case with PSG and their Sporting Director Luis Campos. Ultimately as an agent, it benefits him for his clients to move, as he will often receive a percentage. For a while at least, it looks as if Barcelona have locked down Lamine Yamal now.