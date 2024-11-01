Tata Martino offers cryptic answer on Inter Miami move for Neymar

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has indicated it would be difficult – but not impossible – to secure a 2025 transfer deal for Neymar Junior.

The Brazil international is rumoured to be looking for a route out of Saudi Arabia in 2025 despite returning from a serious knee injury with Al Hilal.

The Saudi Pro League side are expected to drive a hard bargain, as they retain an option to extend his contact from its expiry in June, on to 2026.

Former club Santos are rumoured to be working on a deal to bring him back to Brazil despite rumours of interest from Miami.

Martino laughed off suggestions of Neymar buying a house in Miami being a transfer hint despite his own Barcelona link to the player alongside his old friend Lionel Messi.

“With Messi and the boys already here, anything can happen. What I can’t imagine is if the league don’t make the salary issue more flexible, how it would be carried out.

“Writing it or saying it in the media is all good, nothing happens, it doesn’t have consequences, what would the implementation be like? The reality is, if there is something the MLS has, it’s strict rules that can’t be broken, unless the MLS decides to change.”

Martino’s comments refer to the salary cap imposed on clubs by the MLS, which would require Neymar to take a monumental pay cut to join Inter Miami, with their three ‘Designated Player’ spots currently filled.