Saudi Arabia set sights on Thibaut Courtois as next Real Madrid objective

After attempts of varying success to recruit Real Madrid stars Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez and Vinicius Junior, Saudi Arabia are now looking at other opportunities to bring star power to the Middle East. One of their objectives is the best goalkeeper in the world, in the eyes of many.

Belgian shotstopper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly the latest objective of Al-Ahli, and they intend to present huge offers to both the Belgian and Real Madrid. The report comes from media in his native country, Voetbal 24 (as carried by Sport), and they explain that Courtois has already turned down offers from Saudi Arabia last summer.

"I was not surprised that Vinicius did not win, it was was very even with Rodri." Pau Cubarsi on the #BallonDor. #Barca #RealMadrid (RAC1) pic.twitter.com/u3LYkTQlZH — Football España (@footballespana_) November 1, 2024

Los Blancos have no intention of selling Courtois, and they do consider him the best around. Short of a huge amount of money that might persuade President Florentino Perez to change his mind and look for a younger replacement, but there is no suggestion of an exit currently.

Saudi Arabia have shown they will be persistent in their attempts to bring in star names though, and Courtois’ contract situation could aid them. Courtois will turn 33 this season, and has struggled with injuries over the last two years. His current contract expires in 2026, and Los Blancos as a policy only offer one-year renewals to players over thirty, meaning if they do want to cash in on him, next summer might be their last opportunity.