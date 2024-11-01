Santos chief confirms Neymar return date

Brazilian side Santos have reportedly agreed a deal to bring Neymar Junior back to the club in 2025.

Neymar’s road to Europe started at Santos, as he scored an incredible 136 goals in 225 games, before moving to Barcelona, aged 21, in 2013.

The Brazil international won three league titles, plus the Copa Libertadores, before opting to make the move to Catalonia and his link to his first club remains strong.

The 32-year-old is rumoured to be considering his future plans after choosing to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain back in August 2023.

Neymar has tentatively returned to action, after a serious knee injury in October 2023, and Santos president Marcelo Teixeira previously dropped a major hint over an ‘inevitable’ return.

That point has since been built upon by Vice President of the club’s Board of Directors Nico Osvaldo, who confirmed talks are almost complete, ahead of an eye-catching reunion in the coming months.

“Neymar will arrive at Santos in June. That’s the conversation we are having. He will come back”, he said.