Real Madrid still considered favourites for signature of elite free agent

Alphonso Davies’ name appeared in the last international break in a number of headlines, as the impression was communicated that his move to Real Madrid is not quite done yet. Bayern Munich are yet to close the door behind Davies, while Barcelona and Manchester United are monitoring his situation.

However German insider Christian Falk has reassured Madridistas that Los Blancos must still be considered hot favourites for the Canadian’s signature. The 23-year-old is out of contract next summer, and Falk explained to The Daily Briefing that Bayern are not in talks with his agent Nedal Huoseh, while he doubts United’s willingness to spend the money that Huoseh is demanding. He wants a €15m per annum salary for his client, as well as a signing bonus.

This would clearly make Barcelona outsiders for his signature too. Only Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong are on similar money, and their salaries have been described as weighing the club down. If the Catalans do try to convince Davies to ditch their rivals, money is unlikely to be one of their primary arguments.