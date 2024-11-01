Real Madrid recruitment department briefing Florentino Perez against Carlo Ancelotti for player performances

Nobody has felt more fingers of blame pointing at them this week than Carlo Ancelotti, who is being highlighted as central problem in Real Madrid’s struggles. Next behind him though is Aurelien Tchouameni though.

The French midfielder has enjoyed almost total faith from Ancelotti in recent seasons, and this season has been no different, but he was first to come off during El Clasico. The French midfielder has flattered to deceive this season, and the press have come for him hard this week – it appears President Florentino Perez has turned on him too.

#RealMadrid President Florentino Perez is growing impatient with Carlo Ancelotti. The 'harshest' side of Perez was seen at half-time during the Borussia Dortmund game. (Relevo) pic.twitter.com/dax6RK0hhZ — Football España (@footballespana_) November 1, 2024

That is according to Relevo, who say that Tchouameni is likely to see more time on the bench shortly, and that Perez prefers Eduardo Camavinga. He believes that even in his best moments, he has not yet come close to Casemiro’s contribution. Meanwhile just as damaging for Ancelotti are those around Perez. The recruitment department constantly indicate that Tchouameni’s performances are down to tactical holes rather than flaws in his own game, pointing to Head Scout Juni Calafat as the best in the world – if there is an issue, it isn’t his talent identification.

For the first time this week, reports appeared stating that Real Madrid would consider selling Tchouameni, having ignored interest in the past and fought hard to beat Liverpool to his signature. While Tchouameni has been far from perfect, Ancelotti’s alternatives next to Fede Valverde are Dani Ceballos, Camavinga, Luka Modric,