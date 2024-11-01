Real Madrid could make a bold move to offload Aurelien Tchouameni in 2025 as part of a squad revamp.

The France international remains a divisive figure amongst the Los Blancos hierarchy since the club secured an €80m deal for the then AS Monaco midfielder in 2023.

Despite retaining the faith of Carlo Ancelotti, with his versatility offering cover at centre back in 2024, the Les Bleus star is approaching a crossroads.

Real Madrid are prone to stark decisions on players, if the sensation is they are not performing at the desired level, with Liverpool rumoured to have reignited their interest in the 24-year-old.

However, as per reports from Fichajes.net, Premier League rivals Chelsea have also expressed an interest, as part of a potential plan to sell Enzo Fernandez in 2025.

The weight of the Premier League transfer record has burdened Fernandez since his £106m move from Benfica in 2023.

Fernandez’s role has been reduced under new Blues boss Enzo Maresca this season, and the Argentinian could be open to a change, with Tchouameni also considering a fresh start.