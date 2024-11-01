Real Madrid defensive star passed fit for AC Milan showdown

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has returned to full training ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with AC Milan on November 5.

Los Blancos have altered their training schedule this weekend following the postponement of their La Liga trip to Valencia following storm Dana.

The change to the fixture schedule has meant extra rest days and training for certain players as Carlo Ancelotti looks to assess the fitness picture in his squad.

As per reports from Marca, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe both trained alone, but there is no concern over their fitness to face AC Milan.

Rodrygo Goes remains a late call for Ancelotti but Rudiger’s return is a key boost following a knee injury enforced training absence this week.

The German defender finished the 4-0 El Clasico defeat suffering with a muscular injury but he is now fully recovered with 14 starts from Real Madrid’s 15 games across all competitions so far in 2024/25.