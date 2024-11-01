Rayo Vallecano stalwart awaiting contract offer amid Valencia interest

Rayo Vallecano right-back Ivan Balliu has been regular at Vallecas since he arrived in 2021 from Almeria, but with his deal up at the end of the season, and no sign of a contract renewal on the horizon, he could be set for an exit.

According to Relevo, Balliu was promised by Rayo that they would make a financial effort to renew his deal. Yet two months later, the 32-year-old has been used mostly as a back-up, and has no offer on the table. While they await a move from Sporting Director David Cobeno, they are conscious that he could have plenty of offers in La Liga.

Valencia tried for him two years ago, as did Real Betis, and Los Che are again interested in him. However they do want to bring him in this January, something Rayo in theory are not keen on, given they would have to compensate for his absence. Balliu’s representatives have already met with Valencia to discuss a potential move.

Balliu is likely looking at a reasonably short-term contract given his age, and will probably prioritise game time first and foremost. On the one hand, if Ratiu continues as he is, it seems tricky for Balliu to win his starting spot back – all the same, the Romanian international has been linked with an exit himself, albeit for next summer.