Pau Cubarsi reacts to Real Madrid absence from Ballon d’Or – ‘It’s a prize just to be there’

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has stated that it was an honour simply to be at the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris, in a week where the absence of Real Madrid was the main talking point in the world of Spanish football. The 17-year-old was nominated for the Kopa trophy, alongside teammate and eventual winner Lamine Yamal.

It is easy to forget just how young the pair are, given they have become regulars for Barcelona on the biggest stages. However Cubarsi’s daily schedule is a reminder of the unusual situation both find themselves in.

“I’m in my final year of school [segon de Batxillerat]. I train in the morning and at three in the afternoon I go to class. The teachers from Leon come and I study until eight in the evening. If there is a Champions League game, I have to ask for the notes or pay attention the next day to catch up. Sometimes it is difficult to study, but I would like to study a degree in marketing or business administration, but first I have to finish high school and then we’ll see,” Cubarsi told RAC1, via MD.

The impressive central defender was not surprised by the fact that Vinicius Junior did not win the main award either, despite the reaction in the Spanish capital.

“Being among the top 10 or top 20 of the Ballon d’Or is already a good prize and it is important for a footballer to be there. Dani Olmo and I were there without winning it. I was not surprised that Vinicius did not win, it was was very even with Rodri. It’s good that a Spanish player won it.”

Lamine Yamal only had eyes for one thing at the gala, asking winner Aitana Bonmati about the award while they were behind the scenes.

“Lamine? Now everyone sees what he is, but I’ve known him for years and I think he has the ability to win it. I think he has no ceiling, he is at a spectacular level, you never know where he will turn out, he goes with a lot of confidence.”

Real Madrid’s decision not to attend the awards ceremony has been widely criticised by the world of football, given they were due to travel when they thought Vinicius would be collecting the top prize. However it has been suggested that not everyone at the club was on board with the decision either. Barcelona were delighted – they managed to steal the show somewhat, with Lamine Yamal winning the Kopa trophy, and Barcelona players completing the entire podium in the women’s award.