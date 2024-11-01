Florentino Perez impatient with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti – detailed report emerges on frustrations

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti might be feeling a little warmer than the rest of the Spanish capital as winter sets in. Los Blancos are not performing as many had hoped, and President Florentino Perez has Ancelotti up against the wall as the number one culprity.

According to a detailed report by Alfredo Matilla in Relevo, a series of frustrations are starting to irk the Real Madrid chief. Perez is demanding an urgent and immediate improvement, and without saying it to Ancelotti’s face, has ensured that the ways that Ancelotti should go about it reach the Italian through other channels.

Perez cannot understand why Real Madrid are playing so poorly, nor the attitude they are playing with. The attitude in the Lille defeat was not up to standard in his eyes, and he was furious to find out that Dortmund had run 11km more than Los Blancos during their Champions League clash. During his visits to the dressing room, it is getting harder and harder for him to hide his frustrations.

#RealMadrid President Florentino Perez is growing impatient with Carlo Ancelotti. The 'harshest' side of Perez was seen at half-time during the Borussia Dortmund game. (Relevo) pic.twitter.com/dax6RK0hhZ — Football España (@footballespana_) November 1, 2024

The head honcho believes that with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, Ancelotti has more than enough resources to be playing better football than he is. In Perez’s eyes, there is no need for Rodrygo to be the first change and first sacrifice in Ancelotti’s line-ups either, believing that all four can play together. Ancelotti has admitted in private to Perez that he is yet to find the perfect formula to fix their issues.

That is one of several areas that are causing concern in the Real Madrid Directors’ Box. The ease with which opponents break down their defence, the performance of Bellingham, or the lack of minutes for Endrick Felipe and Arda Guler. The hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu cannot understand, given the highlights they have shown, why they play so little, and believe that their competition should be pushing the starters.

Most vexing of all is the central midfield area. Aurelien Tchouameni is no longer convincing those at the club outside of Ancelotti, and the report states that it should come as no surprise if the Frenchman starts seeing plenty of time on the bench. Neither do they feel Luka Modric is the answer, and they believe his inclusion should be intermittent in big games, while Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga should return to more central areas, where they are best.

Jude Bellingham is not particularly pleased with #RealMadrid after their behaviour surrounding the #BallonDor. 'If it's not Vinicius, it has to be Carvajal' was the word from the club. Bellingham finished third, but was barely mentioned as a candidate. (Diario AS)👇 pic.twitter.com/PGR2Gp49kk — Football España (@footballespana_) November 1, 2024

Perez prefers Camavinga, but he has struggled to make the centre of midfield his own, and still makes basic mistakes. The President ‘hates’ it when Camavinga is used as a left-back though, feeling it is a waste of his talent. Meanwhile those around Perez tell him that Tchouameni’s underwhelming form is part of the tactical system, not his ability.

The belief in the club’s top offices is that this is the best Real Madrid squad in their history, and as such, the performances so far are inexcusable. The Italian manager is tasked with ensuring that it improves, with Rodrygo, Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius all included.

Certainly this report is a reminder that Ancelotti does not only have to contend with the football issues in front of him, but also the pressure from upstairs. If there is one thing that Ancelotti has specialised in, it is managing up as well as down at Real Madrid, and he was come out the other side of difficult moments before. The demands from above, if adhered to, leave little room for manoeuver though.