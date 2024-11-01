Carlo Ancelotti makes Jude Bellingham position promise following Real Madrid criticism

Real Madrid fans have identified with Jude Bellingham from early on in his time in Madrid, but his face of frustration was not the image they were hoping to relate to on Saturday night during El Clasico. Bellingham was played on the right-hand side to halt the marauding runs of Alejandro Balde, not only dampening his own offensive contribution, but failing to prevent his opposite number from assisting the second goal.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has come in for heavy criticism this week in the local press and from the Real Madrid hierarchy, and one of the frustrations with his setups this season has been the usage of Bellingham. The England star has been used on the left, deeper and on the right, as Ancelotti tries to fit Kylian Mbappe into the side. It has not exactly worked, as he has provided just 3 assists, compared to 12 goal contributions at this stage last season.

Jude Bellingham is not particularly pleased with Real Madrid after their behaviour surrounding the Ballon d'Or. 'If it's not Vinicius, it has to be Carvajal' was the word from the club. Bellingham finished third, but was barely mentioned as a candidate.

An article in Marca explains that Bellingham is in need of a little more love and appreciation at the moment. After reports that Bellingham was not happy with his treatment surrounding the Ballon d’Or, they say that Ancelotti has spoken with the 21-year-old, and told him that he will be used closer to the area from now on. While he may have to defend a flank, he will be attacking the middle of the pitch.

There is little doubt that it was one of Real Madrid’s most effective weapons last season, although it became much less incisive in the second half of the year, as Bellingham’s body struggled. Another key feature of their attack was the presence of Joselu Mato – the big target man was on the pitch for more than half of Bellingham’s goals last season, and they no longer have a figure like that in their squad.