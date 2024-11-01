Brazil boss offers blunt response over Enrick Felipe omission

Brazil boss Dorival Junior did not hold back in his explanation over omitting Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe from his latest squad.

The Samba Boys face two vital FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month against Venezuela and Uruguay as they look to push for qualification.

Two wins from two games in October bolstered their position to fourth in the CONMEBOL rakings with only the top six qualifying automatically.

Los Blancos attacker Rodrygo Goes retains his place with recalls for Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao return after missing out last month through injury.

However, there is no place for 18-year-old Endrick Felipe, with Dorvial Junior firm about his lack of action keeping him out of the panel.

“We have no time for training or to make players return in good form. Are they performing or not? That’s the question to answer”, he said.

These matches are Brazil’s final games of 2024 before qualification double headers in March and June 2025 to decide their place at the tournament in 2026.