Barcelona given fresh hope over keeping star player with tricky contract situation

Barcelona have been playing one of the highest lines in Europe this season, with a high of 77 across Europe’s top five leagues. Ronald Araujo, who is expected to return to action this month, wants a piece of it.

The Uruguayan defender was hotly tipped to leave last summer, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich showing interest earlier in the year, but surgery on his thigh halted any talk of an exit.

The primary reason for that was his contract situation, with talks at a stalemate, having been started in February. However Araujo is now much more open to renewing his deal, as per Sport, and is now considering taking a lower wage than he could earn elsewhere to be part of Hansi Flick’s exciting new project.

The German coach has been paying close attention to Araujo, and considers him one of the best central defenders in the world. As a result, the feeling between Barcelona and Araujo’s camp has changed in recent months, and while no agreement has been found, the platform for successful negotiations is there.

Araujo will have his work cut out to get back into the side, but the reality is Barcelona cannot afford to be losing assets like him on the cheap, which is the most likely scenario if he does not sign a new deal before next summer. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to Flick’s system, as Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi have excelled with the ball, one of his traditionally weaker points.

