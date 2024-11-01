Alaves end La Liga losing streak with tight Mallorca win

Alaves kicked of the weekend’s La Liga action with a timely 1-0 home win over Mallorca.

The Basque side had lost five successive league games prior to hosting Mallorca with a run only broken up by a midweek Copa del Rey victory.

Alaves were unbeaten in their first three home games of the season, but successive losses on home soil put them on the back foot, as part of a slide down the table.

The visitors just about edged a tight opening 45 minutes as the bookings continued to rack up for Alaves.

However, the tide turned after the break, as Alaves sensed their chance to push for three points late on.

Midfielder Jon Guridi proved to be the hero on 76 minutes, as he poked home from close range, as Mallorca failed to clear.

That opened the contest up in the closing minutes, but Alaves held on, ahead of a trip to Villarreal next weekend.

Images via Getty Images / One Football