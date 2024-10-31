Vinicius Junior passes on Real Madrid attempt to negotiate new contract

Amid plenty of talk about Vinicius Junior’s future following his second-place finish in the Ballon d’Or, fresh news on his contract situation has emerged. The Brazilian has passed up on the chance to tie his future to the club for even longer.

His current contract lasts until 2027, and following talk of a €1b contract offer in the summer from Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid contacted Vinicius‘ agents to discuss a fresh deal for him. However Relevo note that while Vinicius thanked them for their interest, and listened to their offer, he has not entered into talks with Los Blancos.

Toni Kroos has admitted that Sergio Ramos deliberately got Juan Cuadrado sent off in the 2017 #ChampionsLeague final between #RealMadrid and #Juve. pic.twitter.com/e9JGEB2v7m — Football España (@footballespana_) October 31, 2024

Vinicius is on a good contract, and has no rush to enter in talks for a new one, as he is ‘waiting for the best moment possible’ to reopen talks with Real Madrid. His club were keen to give him the star treatment following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, and see him as one of the key player for their side.

Given the reports that Vinicius is mentally at his limit at Real Madrid, and the persistence of the Saudi Arabia story, it will no doubt have Los Blancos keeping a very close eye on the situation. All the same, from the player’s point of view, it makes much more sence to open talks with one or two years left on his deal, as he will have more leverage at that point.