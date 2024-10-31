Valencia-Real Madrid one of five games suspended by La Liga following DANA storm damage

The region of Valencia is in mourning this week, as people try to pick up the pieces and put their lives back together following the damage caused by the DANA storm or ‘cold drop’. The death toll has risen to 95 as of Thursday, and all of the games across the region have been cancelled this weekend.

Mestalla was fortunately not damaged, but La Liga have approved Valencia‘s request to postpone the game with Real Madrid, which was scheduled for Saturday night at 21:00 CEST. That was one of five games cancelled in Primera and Segunda, the other Liga game being Villarreal’s home clash with Rayo Vallecano.

🚨Nota informativa. La jueza de Competición ha fallado favorablemente a la solicitud de aplazamiento de los partidos de la jornada 12 de LALIGA EA SPORTS y 13 de LALIGA HYPERMOTION que debían jugarse en la Comunidad Valenciana.https://t.co/4OPC3qg4Ol pic.twitter.com/HJ0yZR9GUG — LALIGA Corporativo (@LaLigaCorp) October 31, 2024

In Segunda, Castellon-Racing Ferrol, Eldense-Huesca and Levante-Malaga will all be rearranged too. All of the games that are going ahead will observe a minute of silence in memory of those that have been lost. The Valencian regional government have declared three days of mourning, as of Thursday.

Already various Copa del Rey games have been cancelled, with Manises-Getafe, Jove Espanol-Real Sociedad, Parla-Escuela-Valencia, Chiclana-Osasuna and Pontevedra-Levante not going ahead. It looks as if the Valencia-Real Madrid game will be rearranged for either January or February, due to fixture congestion. Real Sociedad’s trip to Jove Espanol could be played during the November international break if the Txuri-Urdin give the green light.