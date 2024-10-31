Toni Kroos reveals Sergio Ramos antics that he did not like at Real Madrid – ‘As a person…’

With Jurgen Klopp not holding back on Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos, his former teammate Toni Kroos has admitted that he was not a fan of all of the ex-Spain captain’s antics. Notorious for his ‘gamesmanship’, Ramos was the most sent off player in the history of La Liga, racking up an impressive 21, but he was not shy of provoking them either.

That is what Kroos felt he did during the 2017 Champions League final. As Klopp sounds off on Ramos on Kroos’ podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos reassures the former Liverpool manager that he is a good teammate.

"Is Mr. Sergio Ramos really a good guy? He is not my favourite player. The [Salah] action was brutal. Of course, he can't know it's going to hurt his shoulder, but we all know he accepted it very happily. I could never understand that mentality, I never had players like that and,… pic.twitter.com/em5yXNtADr — Football España (@footballespana_) October 31, 2024

All the same, Kroos could not justify everything his former captain did.

“Sergio Ramos said a lot of things that I didn’t like. As a person, I didn’t like his reactions. In the previous year’s final against Juventus, he was responsible for the red card for Cuadrado. He touched him a little and made a great act of it. No one talked about it afterwards,” Marca quote.

A final that ended 4-1 in favour of Los Blancos, Cuadrado was sent off in the 83rd minute, as the Italian side were pushing for a way back into the match two goals down. Unlikely to have changed the result, Kroos’ comments were more illustrative of Ramos’ general character on the pitch. A win at all costs, player, it seems unlikely either of their opinions will bother the 38-year-old too much, who is still looking for a new club after leaving Sevilla this summer.