Spain considering November call-up for Barcelona midfielder Gavi

Earlier this month, Gavi made his long-awaited return to action. The 20-year-old midfielder had been out since last November after he suffered a serious knee injury whilst playing for Spain, and although he has now made his comeback, he is still far away from being back to 100% sharpness.

For the next few weeks at least, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has no plans to start Gavi in a match, with the idea being to build up his match sharpness with regular substitute appearances.

Despite this, Relevo say that Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is considering Gavi for a return to the national team for November’s UEFA Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Switzerland. The idea is for him to be with La Roja as soon as possible – if it’s not next month, it will be during the next international break in March.

Barcelona would surely be furious if Gavi received a Spain call-up next month, given that they are deliberating taking things slow with his recovery. Another bitter dispute between the Catalan club and the Spanish Football Federation could be in the offing.