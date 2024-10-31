South American giants eyeing up move for Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos

Officially, it has now been four months since Sergio Ramos’ Sevilla contract expires, and he became a free agent. Since then, he has received numerous proposals, although none have been able to tempt him so far. However, that could soon change.

Offers from the United Arab Emirates and MLS have come his way since July, but for now, Ramos has not been tempted to move away from Madrid, where he resides with his family. However, he may do so later this year, as Relevo have reported that Boca Juniors are considering tabling a proposal.

Ramos would be offered a contract worth €5m, which is less than half of what he earned during his one and only season back at Sevilla. If he accepts, the idea would be for him to move in December, which would allow him to get used to life in Buenos Aires before the 2025 season kicks off.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Ramos is tempted by Boca. If so, it could be a fine way for him to see out his glittering professional career.