“Slightly Trumpian” – German defenders compares Real Madrid to Donald Trump after Ballon d’Or snub

Real Madrid’s decision to boycott Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony has been criticised by many people across football. Florentino Perez is said to have been the driving force behind the snub, after he found out that Vinicius Junior had missed out on winning the 2024 award to Rodri Hernandez.

The latest figure to have their way on the subject is Mats Hummels. As per MD, he called Real Madrid’s decision “slightly Trumpian”, comparing it to one that would be made by US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“There is no doubt that someone from Real Madrid deserved it, but there are other fantastic players who are very good. Not doing them honour is a bad thing. There were teams that were at a greater disadvantage in international football, let me put it this way.”

It’s a fair assessment to say that Rodri was a deserved winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, although Real Madrid clearly see it as an insult.