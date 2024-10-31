Second La Liga candidate willing to take defender of Barcelona’s hands

Barcelona may well need to contemplate a sale in January if they are to balance their books and register all of their players. One of the victims of that situation could be Eric Garcia.

He has been used by Hansi Flick where necessary, but with the return from injury of several key players in defence and midfield over the winter months, could see his minutes reduced. It was revealed this week that Real Sociedad were interested in Garcia, as they look to solidify their options at the back.

Now Sport say that they are not the only side. Girona were interested in extending his stay beyond last season’s loan over the summer, and remain an option for Garcia. The 24-year-old was excellent for Michel Sanchez, and the Catalan daily say that decision time is coming, as the Blaugrana must decide whether to renew his deal or sell him in the next year.

His current contract expires in 2026. Real Betis and one or two sides from the Premier League also considered a move for him in the summer, suggesting that Girona and La Real may have more competition too. It is said that Garcia will exhaust all of his options to succeed at Barcelona.

Certainly Eric is at risk of falling down the pecking order with Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo on the road to recovery. Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez have clearly made the starting spots their own for now, but even in midfield, Frenkie de Jong is back and Marc Casado has been exemplary so far. The Blaugrana also need to work out a way to register Dani Olmo, which could see him pushed towards the exit door.