Real Sociedad consider 2025 move for Galatasaray star

Real Sociedad have had a lacklustre start to the 2024-25 season, as they sit in a lowly 12th position in the La Liga standings. Imanol Alguacil’s side have struggled for consistent form, and it may be that new signings are required during the winter transfer window in order to revitalise their campaign.

Midfield is an area that La Real are seemingly looking to address, and according to ED, one option that is being considered is Gabriel Sara, who joined Galatasaray during the summer from English side Norwich City.

Sara has made a very strong start to life in Istanbul, as he sits on two goals and five assists in nine Super Lig appearances.

Real Sociedad are comfortable looking to less prominent leagues in their search for value-for-money signings. They may feel that they can do it again with Sara, although Galatasaray will surely not make it easy for a deal to be completed – should one be sought in 2025.