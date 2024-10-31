Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe tried to buy former club before SM Caen acquisition

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

In September, Kylian Mbappe’s purchase of French Ligue 2 side SM Caen were through, which made him the youngest person to own a football club. As it turns out, they were not his first choice to buy.

As reported by Diario AS, Mbappe first tried to become the majority shareholder of AS Monaco, whom he played for between 2013 and 2017. During the 2023-24 season, it was revealed the the Ligue 1 giants were for sale, and that was when the 25-year-old made preliminary enquires about a purchase.

Coalition Capital, Mbappe’s investment fund, were involved, but in the end, all parties involved deemed the transaction to be too expensive. As much, Caen were settled upon, although he does not rule out trying to purchase Monaco at some stage in the future.

For now, Mbappe will be content with the one club that he does own. His focus will still primarily be on on-field matters with Real Madrid.