Real Madrid launch fundraising campaign to help Storm Dana victims, €1m donation made

Spanish football has been hurt this week by the affects of Storm Dana, which has caused widespread devastation across Spain – and especially in the Valencian community. Real Madrid’s weekend trip to the Mestalla has been cancelled because of the adverse weather conditions, and on the back of this, they have moved to show their support to those affected.

On Thursday, the club announced that they have set up a fundraising campaign alongside the Red Cross. On top of this, a €1m donation has also been made towards helping those in need.

“The Real Madrid Foundation and the Red Cross have today launched a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting those affected by the storm. Real Madrid has decided to support this campaign with the donation of €1m to help the many families who are in a critical situation and need all our help and solidarity.”

El Real Madrid dona un millón de euros para ayudar a las víctimas de la DANA.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 31, 2024

It is an incredibly noble gesture by Real Madrid, and there’s no doubt that the money they have contributed will go a long way to helping those affected by Storm Dana.