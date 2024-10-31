Real Madrid

Real Madrid in pursuit of 16-year-old Bayer Munich talent

Real Madrid tend not to bring in too many talents from faraway lands into their academy, but that speaks to the ability of 16-year-old Lennart Karl. The Bayern Munich teenager is facing a contract situation with his current club.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid are interested in the attacking midfielder, who is out of contract in 2026. Represented by former Chelsea and Bayern star Michael Ballack, the Bavarian giants are hesitating over a professional deal for him. Bayern intend to move him up to the under-19s in the coming months, but Ajax are also checking in on his situation on a regular basis.

The talented teenager has scored 5 times in just 5 games for the Germany under-17 side. In the under-17s, he has an absurd record of 21 goals and 8 assists in just 12 appearances, perhaps showing that he is playing below his level. Karl is considered one of the gems of the Bayern academy at Sabener Strasse.

